Insider Buying: Coast Entertainment (ASX:CEH) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Coast Entertainment Holdings Ltd (ASX:CEH – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weiss purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.57 per share, with a total value of A$57,000.00.

Coast Entertainment Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.