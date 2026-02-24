Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.78 and last traded at $39.3550, with a volume of 38967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.
Separately, Erste Group Bank raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.
Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.
