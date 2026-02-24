Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.3750, with a volume of 355014 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SUZ shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Suzano in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Suzano from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Thursday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.40 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suzano currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Get Suzano alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Suzano

Suzano Stock Up 3.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Suzano had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 30.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Suzano Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. Suzano’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Suzano by 4,452.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,353,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,583 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Suzano by 323.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,879,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,994 shares in the last quarter. Compass Rose Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Suzano during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,917,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suzano by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,474,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,086,000 after purchasing an additional 843,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suzano SA is a Brazil-based pulp and paper company recognized as one of the world’s leading producers of eucalyptus pulp. The company develops and supplies a wide range of fiber-based products that serve global demand in printing and writing papers, tissue paper, packaging, and specialty paper markets. With an extensive network of industrial units and logistics operations, Suzano manages every stage of production from forest plantations to final delivery, emphasizing integrated operations and quality control.

At the core of Suzano’s business is its sustainable forestry model, which covers more than one million hectares of managed eucalyptus plantations across Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.