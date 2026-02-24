Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Monday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

Primoris Services Stock Down 4.9%

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

PRIM stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.50. The company had a trading volume of 823,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,794. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $49.10 and a fifty-two week high of $174.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,376. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Primoris Services this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Primoris reported $1.08 EPS vs. the $0.95 consensus and revenue of $1.86B vs. $1.82B, with revenue up about 6.7% year?over?year, showing demand momentum. Primoris Services (PRIM) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q4 beat on both EPS and revenue — Primoris reported $1.08 EPS vs. the $0.95 consensus and revenue of $1.86B vs. $1.82B, with revenue up about 6.7% year?over?year, showing demand momentum. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.80–$6.00, giving investors forward visibility on earnings power (management is guiding to a multi?dollar EPS range for the year).

Company issued FY?2026 EPS guidance of $5.80–$6.00, giving investors forward visibility on earnings power (management is guiding to a multi?dollar EPS range for the year). Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (record date Mar 31, payable Apr 15). The yield is small (~0.2%), so this is a shareholder?friendly signal but not a major income catalyst. Primoris Services declares $0.08 dividend

Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share (record date Mar 31, payable Apr 15). The yield is small (~0.2%), so this is a shareholder?friendly signal but not a major income catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Shares fell despite the beat — possible drivers of the selloff include that EPS remains below last year’s Q4 ($1.08 vs. $1.13), investors may have expected stronger upside or a higher guidance midpoint, and some profit?taking after a strong run. Primoris surprises with strong Q4 but stock drops

Shares fell despite the beat — possible drivers of the selloff include that EPS remains below last year’s Q4 ($1.08 vs. $1.13), investors may have expected stronger upside or a higher guidance midpoint, and some profit?taking after a strong run. Negative Sentiment: Underlying margin is modest (net margin ~2.7%), and valuation metrics (current P/E ~48) plus a very small dividend yield leave the stock vulnerable to short?term volatility if growth or margin progress disappoints.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Featured Articles

