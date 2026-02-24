Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by Wrenne Financial Planning LLC

Wrenne Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.04. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

