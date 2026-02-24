Wrapmanager Inc. Has $8.07 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Wrapmanager Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,875 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Algorithmic Investment Models LLC now owns 30,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,960,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $120.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.367 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to three years and less than seven years. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

