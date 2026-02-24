Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 28,991 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 15,060 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.65 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

