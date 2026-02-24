Stonebrook Private Inc. Grows Stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF $XHLF

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2,861.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF opened at $50.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $50.42.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

