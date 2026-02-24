Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $21.01 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Stonebrook Private Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,274 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $21,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,218,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,016,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.0%

BATS QUAL opened at $202.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.34 and a 12 month high of $205.48.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector. QUAL was launched on Jul 18, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.