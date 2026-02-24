Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys 17,207 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2,134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 45,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 43,080 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 31.3% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 354,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,345,000 after purchasing an additional 84,553 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 157,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. American National Bank of Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $900,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,164,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,542,000 after buying an additional 42,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo upgraded GOOG to a “strong-buy”/Overweight, citing renewed conviction after recent rallies and AI progress — this upgrade and related media coverage are lifting investor sentiment. Wells Fargo upgrade (Zacks)

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson set a $300.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.90.

Shares of GOOG opened at $311.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $350.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total value of $10,637,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

