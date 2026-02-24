Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a 13.2% increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $19.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Shares of VMI stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.36. The company had a trading volume of 37,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,663. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $487.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.23 and its 200 day moving average is $409.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

