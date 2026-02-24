Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Price

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.
ADEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Adeia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Reported record Q4 and full?year 2025 financials: Q4 revenue of $182.6M, GAAP diluted EPS $0.65 (non?GAAP $0.86), and adjusted EBITDA of $133.9M—helping demonstrate improved margins and cash flow. Adeia Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Won large licensing deals (including a long?term agreement with Disney, plus multi?year deals with Microsoft and MLB) that broaden media exposure and resolve prior Disney litigation—supporting recurring revenue visibility. Adeia Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Beat EPS expectations for the quarter (Zacks and company releases show EPS above consensus), signaling profitability strength despite a complex revenue mix. Adeia (ADEA) Surpasses Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share (payable Mar 30; ex?div Mar 16), a modest yield that may attract income?focused holders.
- Positive Sentiment: Made measurable balance?sheet improvements in 2025: $60M of debt reduction, $20M of share repurchases and $21.1M term?loan paydown in Q4, supporting capital?allocation discipline. Adeia Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcripts and slide deck are available for deeper detail (useful for modeling but neutral until new guidance/metrics are parsed). Adeia (ADEA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: 2026 guidance implies revenue of $395–435M, below 2025’s $443.4M—the guidance signals growth deceleration and is likely the primary driver of today’s share weakness. Adeia Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Negative Sentiment: Debt remains material (term loan balance ~ $426.7M) and 2025 included $24.7M of litigation expense—raising leverage and legal?risk considerations despite recent paydowns. Adeia Inc. Reports Record Q4 Revenue and Strategic Partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: Some market writeups noted revenue recognition/timing complexities and flagged Q4 revenue against certain estimates (mixed readthroughs on top?line vs. expectations), which can amplify short?term volatility. Adeia Earnings Summary (MarketBeat)
Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.
By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.
