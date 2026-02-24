Rosenblatt Securities Issues Positive Forecast for Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Price

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.63% from the stock’s current price.

ADEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Adeia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adeia from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Adeia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Adeia stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. The stock had a trading volume of 379,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,257. Adeia has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADEA. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adeia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 192,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Adeia by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Adeia by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Adeia by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Adeia Inc (NASDAQ: ADEA) is a technology licensing company that focuses on acquiring, managing and monetizing intellectual property assets in the electronics and communications sectors. The company’s core business involves the strategic purchase of patent portfolios followed by the negotiation of licensing agreements, collaborative partnerships and, where necessary, enforcement actions to generate revenue from those assets. Adeia’s technology coverage spans semiconductor design, data communications, wireless networking, imaging systems and other advanced electronics applications.

By assembling a diversified collection of high-value patent families, Adeia works closely with original equipment manufacturers, semiconductor suppliers and service providers across North America, Europe and Asia.

