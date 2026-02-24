Fiera Capital (FRRPF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1821 per share and revenue of $188.8060 million for the quarter.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FRRPF stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52. Fiera Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fiera Capital in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital is an independent global asset management firm headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The company offers a broad range of investment solutions, including public and private fixed income, global and regional equity mandates, multi?asset strategies, alternative investments and private credit. Fiera Capital serves institutional, retail and high?net?worth clients through mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, segregated mandates and customized managed accounts.

Founded in 2003, Fiera Capital has grown its international presence through strategic expansions and acquisitions, establishing offices in key financial centers across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.