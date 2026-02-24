Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $125.40 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Lutz Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,266,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,654 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC owned 0.42% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $125,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 150,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 661,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,608,000 after buying an additional 64,033 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $58.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

