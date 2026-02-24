ACV Auctions’ (ACVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of ACV Auctions to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. ACV Auctions has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $970.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $183.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, CEO George Chamoun purchased 14,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $125,859.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,598,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,891,754.23. This trade represents a 0.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ACV Auctions by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in ACV Auctions by 19.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,267,000 after buying an additional 191,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions operates a digital marketplace that connects automotive dealers through a mobile-first platform for wholesale vehicle auctions. The company’s software enables dealers to list, inspect and bid on used vehicles in real time, leveraging smartphone-based condition reporting, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to streamline the buying and selling process. ACV Auctions also offers subscription-based access to its auction platform, supplemental reconditioning services and financing tools designed to help dealers optimize inventory turn and reduce risk.

Since its founding in 2014, ACV Auctions has expanded its technology offerings beyond core auction services to include dealer management integrations, transportation logistics coordination and title management solutions.

