JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) to Overweight

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $450.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $460.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $500.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.07.

NASDAQ DPZ opened at $400.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $370.70 and a twelve month high of $500.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $420.42.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.38 by ($0.03). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.16%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.06, for a total value of $2,113,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,300.64. The trade was a 41.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,823,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,350,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,396,347,000 after buying an additional 368,055 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,091,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,762,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $760,939,000 after buying an additional 30,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,595,000 after buying an additional 49,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc (NASDAQ: DPZ) is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand?crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

