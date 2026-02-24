EUDA Health (EUDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EUDA Health (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $6.3630 million for the quarter.

EUDA Health Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of EUDA Health stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The company has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EUDA Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EUDA Health stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EUDA Health worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of EUDA Health in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, EUDA Health currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

EUDA Health Company Profile

EUDA Health, Inc (NASDAQ:EUDA) is a healthcare technology company focused on the development and commercialization of digital health solutions and energy-based medical devices for women’s intimate health. The company’s platform combines non-invasive treatment devices with software-driven patient monitoring and analytics to support pelvic floor function, address stress urinary incontinence and enhance vaginal tissue health.

EUDA Health’s core product offerings utilize low-intensity radiofrequency energy delivered through proprietary handpieces to promote tissue remodeling and muscle activation.

Featured Articles

