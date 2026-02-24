Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31), Zacks reports.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of FULC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $589.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 3.19.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

Insider Activity

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 4,175,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $58,368,443.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,053,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,634,360.80. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $178,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 469,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,285.68. The trade was a 3.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4,209.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that modulate gene expression through epigenetic control. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, Fulcrum seeks to identify small?molecule therapeutics that restore normal gene function in diseases caused by genetic dysregulation. The company’s core research efforts center on transcriptional regulators and chromatin-modifying proteins, aiming to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than downstream symptoms.

Fulcrum’s most advanced programs include FTX-6058, an oral therapeutic candidate designed to elevate fetal hemoglobin levels in patients with sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia, and a preclinical program targeting facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) by inhibiting a key epigenetic driver of aberrant gene expression.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.