Prosegur Cash (PGUUF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0235 per share and revenue of $601.4590 million for the quarter.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PGUUF opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.61. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

Get Prosegur Cash alerts:

About Prosegur Cash

(Get Free Report)

Prosegur Cash SA is a leading provider of comprehensive cash management and cash logistics services. The company specializes in cash-in-transit operations, secure cash processing, ATM servicing and replenishment, currency sorting and storage, and cash recycling solutions. Serving a wide range of clients—including banks, retailers, gaming operators and public institutions—Prosegur Cash focuses on the safe and efficient handling of physical currency throughout the cash cycle.

Established as the cash?handling division of the Prosegur Group, Prosegur Cash was spun off as an independent entity in 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prosegur Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosegur Cash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.