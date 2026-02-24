Kennedy-Wilson (KW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.1429) per share and revenue of $232.9560 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $11.00.

Institutional Trading of Kennedy-Wilson

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KW. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 305.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 10,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a publicly traded global real estate investment company that acquires, develops and manages a diversified portfolio of properties. Its core activities include investing in office, multifamily, retail, industrial and self-storage assets while providing comprehensive property management, leasing, capital markets and investment management services to institutional and private clients.

Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Kennedy-Wilson operates through two principal business segments: Investments and Asset Services.

