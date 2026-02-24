Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HWM. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 107,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $256.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.13. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $258.83.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.94%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

