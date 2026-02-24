American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.09, Zacks reports. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower updated its FY 2026 guidance to 10.780-10.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $190.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $166.88 and a fifty-two week high of $234.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.79.

In other American Tower news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $159,631,314.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 211,379 shares in the company, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

