Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Clarivate PLC (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $2.14. Clarivate shares last traded at $2.2250, with a volume of 7,190,676 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 15.83% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.800 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $3.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clarivate news, insider Bar Veinstein sold 309,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $1,159,033.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 848,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,553.14. This trade represents a 26.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atairos Partners GP Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Atairos Partners GP Inc. now owns 10,232,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Clarivate during the fourth quarter valued at $16,721,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $19,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 827.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,882,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.48.

About Clarivate

Clarivate plc is a global information and analytics company that provides insights and workflow solutions to accelerate the pace of innovation. The company delivers proprietary data, analytics, and expertise to support research and development in the life sciences, intellectual property management, academic institutions, government agencies, and corporations. Its core offerings include citation and patent databases, drug pipeline analytics, trademark research tools, regulatory compliance solutions, and market intelligence platforms.

Originally part of Thomson Reuters’ Intellectual Property & Science division, Clarivate was established as an independent entity in 2016 following a spin-off transaction.

