Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $10.29 and last traded at $9.6960, with a volume of 19103965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.43.

The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a negative net margin of 2,963.54%.Vir Biotechnology’s revenue was up 417.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share.

Positive Sentiment: Astellas strategic collaboration: Vir and Astellas will co-develop/co-commercialize VIR?5500; Vir receives $335M upfront/near?term payments, is eligible for up to $1.37B more in milestones, will split U.S. profit/loss 50/50, and Astellas gets ex?U.S. rights — a multi?year, de?risking commercial partnership that materially derisks and funds the program. Astellas press release

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 191,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $1,147,286.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 13,728,924 shares in the company, valued at $82,098,965.52. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,144,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,254.61. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 448,815 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,824. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $65,100,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,526,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 519,374 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 812.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 582,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 519,107 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical?stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell?based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID?19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

