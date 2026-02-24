Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $16.48 and last traded at $15.9450, with a volume of 43007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $265.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.77 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.24%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.78-1.990 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 55,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 24,170 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 115,958 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.16.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning, operating and acquiring premium full-service hotels across the United States. The company’s portfolio emphasizes upper-upscale and luxury properties, partnering with leading hotel brands to deliver a distinctive guest experience while targeting markets with strong leisure and corporate demand.

Founded as a spin-off from Marriott International in September 2016, Xenia has built a diversified collection of full-service hotels and resorts in key U.S.

