Lynas Rare Earths (LYSDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Lynas Rare Earths to post earnings of $0.0591 per share and revenue of $279.7340 million for the quarter.

Lynas Rare Earths Stock Performance

LYSDY stock opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LYSDY shares. TD Securities upgraded Lynas Rare Earths to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Lynas Rare Earths Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS: LYSDY) is a leading global supplier of rare earth elements, headquartered in Perth, Australia. The company’s flagship operation is the Mount Weld mine in Western Australia, one of the world’s highest?grade rare earth deposits. Lynas extracts and concentrates rare earth ores, which serve as critical feedstock for the production of high-performance magnets, catalysts and other specialty applications used in automotive, electronics and renewable energy industries.

Beyond mining, Lynas operates a key processing facility at Kuantan in Malaysia, where it carries out cracking, leaching and separation of rare earth concentrate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.