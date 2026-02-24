IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Earns Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMAX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded IMAX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMAX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 42,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,649. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. IMAX has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in IMAX in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP raised its position in IMAX by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in IMAX during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

