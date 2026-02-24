First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.42%.The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from First Watch Restaurant Group’s conference call:

Strong 2025 operating performance: Total revenue grew more than 20% and full-year same-restaurant sales rose ~3.6%, the company opened a record 64 restaurants (ending 2025 with 633 locations) and Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $33.7 million.

Total revenue grew more than 20% and full-year same-restaurant sales rose ~3.6%, the company opened a record 64 restaurants (ending 2025 with 633 locations) and Q4 adjusted EBITDA increased 38.7% to $33.7 million. New-restaurant strength and pipeline: The 2025 restaurant class is tracking ~19% above underwriting, management entered five major new markets with up to a 155-unit opportunity, and the company reiterates long-term expansion toward a 2,200-unit opportunity.

The 2025 restaurant class is tracking ~19% above underwriting, management entered five major new markets with up to a 155-unit opportunity, and the company reiterates long-term expansion toward a 2,200-unit opportunity. Menu and marketing initiatives to drive traffic: A systemwide rollout of a redesigned core menu (first major overhaul in ~10 years) plus expanded data-driven digital marketing—which produced several-hundred-basis-point traffic lifts in tests—will be scaled to the majority of the comp base in 2026.

A systemwide rollout of a redesigned core menu (first major overhaul in ~10 years) plus expanded data-driven digital marketing—which produced several-hundred-basis-point traffic lifts in tests—will be scaled to the majority of the comp base in 2026. Cost and pricing headwinds for 2026: Management expects commodity inflation of 1%–3% and restaurant-level labor inflation of 3%–5%, elected not to take early-year pricing (guidance assumes ~2% blended pricing for the year), which could pressure margins if not offset.

Management expects commodity inflation of 1%–3% and restaurant-level labor inflation of 3%–5%, elected not to take early-year pricing (guidance assumes ~2% blended pricing for the year), which could pressure margins if not offset. 2026 guidance and corporate items: The company guides same-restaurant sales +1%–3%, total revenue growth 12%–14%, adjusted EBITDA $132M–$140M and CapEx $150M–$160M; CFO Mel Hope will retire later this year with a planned transition and expanded equity awards will increase non-cash G&A charges.

NASDAQ:FWRG opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.42 million, a P/E ratio of 165.81, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.88. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

In other news, Director William A. Kussell sold 6,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $104,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 26,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,834. This represents a 18.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Watch Restaurant Group by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 23,205 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 43.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.91.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc (NASDAQ: FWRG) operates a specialty daytime dining concept focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch. The company’s casual, full-service cafés emphasize fresh ingredients, made-to-order entrées and a seasonally driven menu that ranges from omelets and Benedicts to salads, skillets and afternoon sandwiches. First Watch positions itself as a daytime-only destination, with most locations opening early morning and closing by mid-afternoon.

Founded in 1983 by Ken Pendery and John Sullivan in Pacific Grove, California, First Watch began as a single café and gradually expanded through company-owned and select franchised locations.

