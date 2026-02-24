Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.19, FiscalAI reports. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.01 billion. Home Depot updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.230-14.799 EPS.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $376.02 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day moving average of $380.14.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. This trade represents a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 110.0% during the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Binnacle Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $353.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $405.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.63.

Q4 earnings beat — Home Depot delivered $2.72 EPS versus $2.53 expected and reported $38.20B in revenue, topping estimates and snapping a streak of comparable?sales misses; this stronger profit performance is supporting investor confidence.

Q4 earnings beat — Home Depot delivered $2.72 EPS versus $2.53 expected and reported $38.20B in revenue, topping estimates and snapping a streak of comparable?sales misses; this stronger profit performance is supporting investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend (1.3%), which supports yield?sensitive shareholders and signals confidence in cash flow. PR Newswire Release

Dividend increase — Management raised the quarterly dividend (1.3%), which supports yield?sensitive shareholders and signals confidence in cash flow.

FY26 EPS range given — Home Depot set FY2026 EPS guidance of $14.230–$14.799 (vs. ~$14.50 consensus). The range roughly brackets Street expectations, leaving room for interpretation on next?year growth.

Longer?term initiatives — Company efforts such as expanded digital tools and AI "blueprint takeoffs" to win pro customers are constructive but represent multi?quarter gains rather than an immediate stock catalyst.

Sales and margin pressure — Q4 sales fell 3.8% year?over?year and commentary highlighted slower housing turnover, high rates and economic uncertainty weighing on big projects, which temper the upside from the earnings beat.

Analyst adjustments — Some firms trimmed price targets (e.g., Piper Sandler lowered its target to $422), signaling more cautious near?term upside even if ratings remain constructive.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

