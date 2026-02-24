ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Declares $0.36 Monthly Dividend

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EMO opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund (NYSE: EMO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a combination of current distribution income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily targets equities and equity-related securities of companies in the energy midstream sector, including entities involved in the gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.

EMO’s portfolio typically includes common stocks, convertible securities and interests in master limited partnerships (MLPs) and other energy infrastructure partnerships.

