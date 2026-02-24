Synovus Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF $IGLD

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF (BATS:IGLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.17% of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGLD. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 103,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management increased its holdings in FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 74,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Trading Up 2.8%

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF stock opened at $28.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $30.42.

FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About FT Vest Gold Strategy Target Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5544 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd.

The FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (IGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR Gold Trust index. The fund aims to generate income from a long position in SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and call spreads utilizing FLEX options. The fund gains exposure through a wholly-owned subsidiary. IGLD was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

