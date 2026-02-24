Putnam Mun Oppo Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

Putnam Mun Oppo Stock Performance

NYSE:PMO opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.37. Putnam Mun Oppo has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.79.

About Putnam Mun Oppo

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE: PMO) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income tax with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 1982 and advised by Putnam Investment Management, the Trust invests primarily in municipal securities issued by U.S. states, municipalities and their instrumentalities. Its strategy combines high-quality bonds with selectively chosen sectors in the municipal market to generate tax-advantaged income for shareholders.

The Trust’s portfolio generally comprises general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and insured municipal securities, as well as unrated issues judged by its adviser to possess equivalent credit quality.

