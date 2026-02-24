Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Price Performance

NYSE SBI opened at $7.92 on Tuesday. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $8.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average of $7.81.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE: SBI) is a closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to seek a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund is sponsored and managed by Western Asset Management Company, a global fixed-income investment firm with a focus on municipal and other debt securities. SBI pursues its goal by investing predominantly in intermediate-duration municipal bonds, aiming to balance yield potential with interest rate risk management.

The portfolio typically comprises a diversified mix of investment-grade and, to a lesser extent, higher-yielding municipal securities issued by state and local governments and their agencies.

