Rep. Rick W. Allen Sells Off Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Representative Rick W. Allen (Republican-Georgia) recently sold shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). In a filing disclosed on February 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in American Water Works stock on January 14th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “R.W. ALLEN & ASSOCIATES, INC. > RWA&A – SECURITIES” account.

Representative Rick W. Allen also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) on 1/14/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) on 12/12/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) on 12/12/2025.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $132.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.28 and a 52 week high of $155.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AWK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $149.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Water Works from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.89.

About Representative Allen

Rick Allen (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Allen (Republican Party) ran for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 12th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Allen was born in Augusta, Georgia, in 1951. He attended Auburn University in Alabama, graduating in 1973 with a B.S. in building construction.

After earning his degree, Allen worked as an estimator, project administrator and assistant to the president with a construction firm in Augusta. In 1976, he founded his own construction business, R. W. Allen & Associates, Inc. The company operates in six states across the country. In 2008, Allen was presented with the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Person of the Year award.

American Water Works Company, Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company’s operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

