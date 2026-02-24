Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Unloaded Rep. Tim Moore

Representative Tim Moore (Republican-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN). In a filing disclosed on February 20th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Coinbase Global stock on February 18th.

Representative Tim Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/11/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) on 2/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) on 2/3/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 1/23/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 1/9/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Hyster-Yale (NYSE:HY) on 1/5/2026.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 1/5/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) on 12/31/2025.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 6.5%

COIN stock opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,400,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $5,970,285,000 after purchasing an additional 184,043 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,062 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,374,080,000 after purchasing an additional 189,080 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Operations LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Operations LP now owns 4,262,458 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $963,912,000 after acquiring an additional 134,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,044,354,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,928 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $574,832,000 after buying an additional 146,388 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $258.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Erste Group Bank cut Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $381.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.31, for a total transaction of $10,292,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 554,751 shares of company stock worth $105,592,252 in the last quarter. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Moore

Timothy K. Moore (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Moore (Republican Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 14th Congressional District. He won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Moore served as speaker of the House from 2015 to 2025.

Timothy Moore earned his B.A. from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1992 and his J.D. from the Oklahoma City University School of Law in 1995. His professional experience includes working as an attorney.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

