Moon Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 42,954 General Motors Company $GM

Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,954 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. General Motors makes up about 1.9% of Moon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $444,319,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in General Motors by 81.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 436.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,658,525 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $130,826,000 after buying an additional 2,163,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in General Motors by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,699,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,039,000 after buying an additional 2,061,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.52.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.37. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 19.93%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

