Tredje AP fonden Sells 14,782 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

Tredje AP fonden lowered its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,782 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,905,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,766,787,000 after purchasing an additional 899,273 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,705,000 after buying an additional 108,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,683,000 after acquiring an additional 483,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,657,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,408,000 after acquiring an additional 145,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,599,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,683,000 after acquiring an additional 346,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 13,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $603,941.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 57,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,185.44. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,864 shares of company stock worth $1,650,906. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $52.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $407.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.02 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 52.24%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $50.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.95.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

