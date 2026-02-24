Tredje AP fonden Has $479,000 Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,440 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 21.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 58,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 57.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HXL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $99.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HXL stock opened at $90.91 on Tuesday. Hexcel Corporation has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $93.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $491.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.46 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Hexcel has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Hexcel

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation is a global leader in advanced composite materials for aerospace and industrial applications. The company specializes in the development and manufacture of lightweight, high-performance products that enhance fuel efficiency, durability and structural strength. Its offerings are critical to the aerospace sector, where demand for lighter, more efficient aircraft drives continuous innovation in materials.

Hexcel’s product portfolio encompasses carbon fiber reinforcements, pre-impregnated composites (prepregs), honeycomb core, engineered adhesives and structural film adhesives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.