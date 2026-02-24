Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund (NYSE:GDO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues a broadly diversified portfolio of corporate debt instruments, investing across investment-grade and below investment-grade securities issued by corporations worldwide. Through an actively managed strategy, GDO aims to capture opportunities arising from market dislocations, credit spreads and interest rate movements.

GDO’s investment approach is built around a global credit platform, allowing the fund to allocate capital across various sectors, regions and credit-quality levels.

