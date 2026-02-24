Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.85 and last traded at GBX 0.85. 2,996,842 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,158,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90.

Galileo Resources Stock Down 9.9%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £11.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Galileo Resources (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported GBX (0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Galileo Resources Company Profile

Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

