Julia Hilton Sells 1,000 Shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Stock

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) VP Julia Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

IDACORP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.30. The stock had a trading volume of 377,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,688. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $145.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average is $130.11.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $405.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.06 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.84%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. IDACORP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.66%.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IDACORP from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on IDACORP from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,103,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $266,275,000 after purchasing an additional 188,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,887,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $238,939,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDACORP by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,807,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,797,000 after buying an additional 107,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,483,648 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,770,000 after buying an additional 113,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,404,847 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

