Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) versus Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) Critical Review

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Golden Matrix Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -18.92% -165.48% -5.44% Golden Matrix Group -3.00% -3.69% -2.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Golden Matrix Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Century Casinos has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Matrix Group has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Century Casinos and Golden Matrix Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 1 0 4 0 2.60 Golden Matrix Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Century Casinos presently has a consensus price target of $3.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.17%. Golden Matrix Group has a consensus price target of $1.80, suggesting a potential upside of 251.49%. Given Golden Matrix Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Golden Matrix Group is more favorable than Century Casinos.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and Golden Matrix Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $572.76 million 0.08 -$128.17 million ($3.53) -0.45 Golden Matrix Group $151.12 million 0.48 -$1.48 million ($0.05) -10.24

Golden Matrix Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Century Casinos. Golden Matrix Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Century Casinos, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Matrix Group beats Century Casinos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

About Golden Matrix Group

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers. The company also provides services and resells third party gaming content to licensed online gaming distributors. Its platform is accessed through desktop and mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Source Gold Corp. and changed its name to Golden Matrix Group, Inc. in April 2016. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

