LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.660-0.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LTC Properties also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.750-2.790 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on LTC Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LTC Properties

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.5%

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE LTC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,064. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LTC Properties has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $40.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is presently 316.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,559.44. This represents a 64.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LTC Properties in the third quarter worth $343,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the third quarter valued at $335,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

(Get Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc (NYSE: LTC) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in financing and investing in long-term health care properties. The company focuses on providing capital to operators of senior housing and health care facilities through sale-leaseback transactions, mortgage financings and structured finance arrangements. Its portfolio primarily comprises skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities and memory care centers.

Since its founding in 1992, LTC Properties has built a diversified portfolio of properties located across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.