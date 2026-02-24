Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.8 billion-$7.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Resideo Technologies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.580-0.620 EPS.

Resideo Technologies Trading Up 3.6%

REZI traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,027. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.73. Resideo Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REZI shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resideo Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 283.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

