Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.850-4.850 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Interparfums Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.97. 212,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $95.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Interparfums has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Get Interparfums alerts:

Interparfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.76 million. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.24%.Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPAR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interparfums in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interparfums

Institutional Trading of Interparfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Interparfums during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Interparfums by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interparfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interparfums during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

About Interparfums

(Get Free Report)

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interparfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interparfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.