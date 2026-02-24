Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Nadia Waheed Sells 3,510 Shares

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Nadia Waheed sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $27,167.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 314,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,380.18. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nadia Waheed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Nadia Waheed sold 7,863 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $71,081.52.

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.95. 6,321,431 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,037,731. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.32 and a current ratio of 15.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 70.68% and a negative net margin of 511.90%.Ocular Therapeutix’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCUL. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3,136.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,855,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 2,003.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,424,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,032,000 after buying an additional 3,261,619 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,822,000 after buying an additional 2,850,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,575,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,523,000 after buying an additional 2,411,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,229,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,321,000 after buying an additional 2,180,702 shares during the period. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, the company focuses on sustained-release drug delivery platforms designed to address key unmet needs in ophthalmology. Its proprietary hydrogel-based inserts and sealants aim to improve patient compliance and outcomes by providing controlled release of active pharmaceutical ingredients directly to ocular tissues.

The company’s flagship product, DEXTENZA®, is a preservative-free, sustained-release dexamethasone intracanalicular insert approved by the U.S.

