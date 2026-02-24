Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) CAO Adam Sanders Sells 534 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77.

Applied Materials stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.93. 5,709,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,564. The firm has a market cap of $299.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $380.51.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 27.78%.Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.440-2.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.04.

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

