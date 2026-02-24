Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) CAO Adam Sanders Sells 534 Shares

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) CAO Adam Sanders sold 534 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.16, for a total transaction of $202,471.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,615. The trade was a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
- On Monday, December 1st, Adam Sanders sold 609 shares of Applied Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $155,617.77.
Applied Materials stock traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $377.93. 5,709,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,276,564. The firm has a market cap of $299.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $380.51.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat, stronger guidance and strategic wins — Applied reported a solid Q1 (beats on EPS and revenue) issued raised Q2 guidance and disclosed a ~US$252.5M U.S. export deal; management emphasized AI?compute demand and launched new tools targeting 2nm-and?beyond nodes — a direct revenue lever if chipmakers accelerate advanced-node capacity. Applied Materials (AMAT) Is Up 5.3% After Strong Q1, Export Deal And 2nm Push – Has The Bull Case Changed?
- Positive Sentiment: Market narrative reinforces AMAT as an AI-infrastructure play — coverage highlighting the nanotech/fabrication layer behind AI positions Applied as a core beneficiary of long?term AI and advanced-node investment, supporting durable demand for deposition/etch/inspection equipment. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It
- Positive Sentiment: Operational strength and investor metrics improving — third?party analysis and scoring models moved AMAT higher after the quarter, citing margin expansion, operational efficiency and AI tailwinds that boost investor sentiment and relative rankings. AMAT Stock Key Score Climbs As AI Demand And Operational Efficiency Drive Q1 Surge
- Positive Sentiment: End?market growth outlook — Applied flagged strong AI/computing demand and external analysis forecasts significant semiconductor equipment growth in 2026, which would lift order flows and utilization for suppliers like AMAT. Applied Materials expects 20% growth in semiconductor business in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Competitive/industry partnerships — Samsung joined Applied’s EPIC Center as a founding partner (R&D/process collaboration). This strengthens ecosystem ties but is exploratory and more strategic than immediately revenue?driving. Samsung HBM4 AI Push Meets Fair Value And High Expectation Risks
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparisons — Analysts comparing AMAT to packaging players (e.g., AMKR) note AMAT’s stronger exposure to HBM/AI equipment, but those comparisons mostly guide relative positioning rather than change AMAT’s standalone thesis. AMAT vs. AMKR: Which AI-Driven Semiconductor Stock is a Safer Bet?
- Neutral Sentiment: Supplier awards PR — Applied announced Supplier Excellence Awards, which reflect supply?chain strength and sustainability commitments but have limited direct near?term financial impact. Applied Materials Awards Suppliers for Outstanding Performance
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue slip year?over?year — Q1 revenue was down ~2% versus the prior year, indicating near?term cyclicality despite the beat; investors should watch whether bookings convert into sustained higher revenue as fabs ramp. Applied Materials (AMAT) Is Up 5.3% After Strong Q1, Export Deal And 2nm Push – Has The Bull Case Changed?
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AMAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.04.
Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.
Applied Materials’ offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.
