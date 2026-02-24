Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $262,073.82 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Peter Perdue sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $262,073.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,584.06. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Perdue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 7th, Peter Perdue sold 396 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $26,706.24.

On Monday, December 15th, Peter Perdue sold 907 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $64,279.09.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.81. 2,341,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,446. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.06. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.43.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 8.23%.The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 103.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,252,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $254,948,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,525,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,969,819,000 after buying an additional 3,095,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after buying an additional 2,277,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

More Restaurant Brands International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Restaurant Brands International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several other insiders) sold shares on Feb. 23, with individual sales ranging from ~3.8k to ~34.9k shares; one filing shows a 15%+ reduction for an insider and the CFO cut their stake by ~28.7%. Large, simultaneous insider disposals can be perceived negatively by investors even if they’re for diversification or tax-liability reasons. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

Featured Stories

