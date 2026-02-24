Duncan Fulton Sells 10,308 Shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Duncan Fulton sold 10,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $695,893.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,694.27. The trade was a 17.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 7th, Duncan Fulton sold 1,775 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $119,777.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Duncan Fulton sold 3,531 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $250,312.59.

Shares of QSR stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.81. 2,341,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,446. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.43. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR ) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.17%.

Positive Sentiment: Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. 3 Big Dividend Stocks Just Raised Payouts—Here’s Who’s Leading in 2026 (QSR)

Dividend interest — QSR was named in a roundup of “3 Big Dividend Stocks” that are raising payouts, which can attract income-oriented investors and support demand for the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Restaurant Brands International is Hosting an Investor Event on February 26, 2026

Investor event scheduled — RBI is hosting an investor event on Feb. 26, 2026 (management presentation/Q&A). Events like this often drive intraday buying as investors and analysts re-assess guidance, growth initiatives and capital allocation. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Analyst Rating/Price Target Note

Analyst view mixed — JPMorgan cut its price target from $77 to $72 but maintained an “overweight” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence in the business despite a smaller near-term upside. That keeps institutional support but slightly reduces upside expectations. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling — multiple executives (including Axel Schwan, CFO Sami Siddiqui and several other insiders) sold shares on Feb. 23, with individual sales ranging from ~3.8k to ~34.9k shares; one filing shows a 15%+ reduction for an insider and the CFO cut their stake by ~28.7%. Large, simultaneous insider disposals can be perceived negatively by investors even if they’re for diversification or tax-liability reasons. SEC Filing (example insider sale)

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on QSR. Argus raised Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

