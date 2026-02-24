Insider Selling: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) COO Sells 46,960 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) COO Kira Makagon sold 46,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $1,666,610.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 369,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,114,406.76. This represents a 11.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kira Makagon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Friday, December 26th, Kira Makagon sold 6,495 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total transaction of $189,783.90.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Kira Makagon sold 14,798 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $415,971.78.

RingCentral Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE RNG traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,145,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,091. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

RingCentral Announces Dividend

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. RingCentral had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $644.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. RingCentral has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.970 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.190 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Key RingCentral News

Here are the key news stories impacting RingCentral this week:

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 16,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 218,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,975 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in RingCentral by 928.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 78,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in RingCentral by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNG. UBS Group set a $38.00 price target on RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on RingCentral from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $32.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RingCentral

RingCentral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based business communications and collaboration solutions. The company’s flagship platform delivers unified communications as a service (UCaaS), integrating voice over IP (VoIP) phone systems, video conferencing, team messaging and SMS into a single, cloud-native application. In addition to its UCaaS offering, RingCentral provides contact center as a service (CCaaS) capabilities, enabling organizations to manage customer interactions across voice, email, chat and social channels from a centralized dashboard.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Belmont, California, RingCentral went public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RNG in 2013.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.